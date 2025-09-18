Samsung has already started rolling out Android 16 to its smartphones. Oppo, however, seems to be taking its time. A new leak suggests that Oppo will officially launch ColorOS 16, its custom skin based on Android 16, on October 15.

Interestingly, the date comes months after Android 16 was released in June. This slow pace may disappoint Oppo fans who have been waiting for the update. It is not yet clear if Oppo will roll out updates to existing devices on launch day or if it will only announce the new software. Many users are hoping that the rollout will start immediately after the reveal.

oppo Set to Launch ColorOS 16 on October 15 with New Liquid Glass UI

The biggest highlight of ColorOS 16 is the brand-new Liquid Glass UI. Inspired by modern design trends, it adds a translucent effect with layered, glass-like visuals. Dynamic animations will also be part of the package, giving the interface a more fluid and futuristic feel.

Some observers note that the design resembles elements of Apple’s iOS, which also uses glass-like aesthetics. Oppo seems to be adopting a similar approach, aiming to give its UI a cleaner, more premium look.

Beyond design changes, Oppo is also promising performance upgrades. ColorOS 16 will bring system optimisations that should make the interface smoother and more responsive.

The update will also feature a full-screen Always-On Display, which again feels inspired by Apple’s approach. Users will be able to enjoy more interactive and dynamic lock screen widgets as well.

Another change is coming to the Photos app, which will get a refreshed design. Oppo will also introduce new customisation options, giving users more control over the way their phones look and behave.

According to leaks, the first smartphones to come with ColorOS 16 pre-installed will be the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Both devices are expected to launch around the same time as the software reveal on October 15.

This timing makes sense, as Oppo usually introduces its latest flagship series alongside new versions of ColorOS. It allows the company to showcase the new features on brand-new hardware before rolling the update out to older models.

While the new design and features sound exciting, many questions remain. The most important one is about the rollout timeline. Oppo has often been criticised for being slow to deliver major Android updates to its users. With Android 16 already available for months, fans are worried that they may still have to wait a long time to get ColorOS 16 on their devices.

Still, the promise of a refreshed design, better performance, and more customisation is good news for Oppo users. If the rollout happens quickly, the company could win back some trust from its user base.

For now, all eyes are on October 15, when Oppo will officially unveil ColorOS 16, alongside what could be its next flagship smartphones.