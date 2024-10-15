oppo Set to Launch Find X8 Series, Pad 3 Pro, and Enco X3 on October 24

oppo is preparing for a highly anticipated event on October 24, where it will officially unveil the Find X8 series smartphones, along with the Pad 3 Pro tablet and Enco X3 earphones. Leaked press images have already given us an early glimpse of these devices, sparking excitement among tech enthusiasts.

The oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will feature similar designs but with a few key differences. The Find X8 will have a flat frame and a display with minimal curvature, offering a sleek, boxy appearance. The device will come in four colour options:

Pink

White

Blue

Black

Meanwhile, the Find X8 Pro will have a more premium design with a curved screen on all four sides, giving it an elegant, seamless look. However, the Pink colour option will reportedly not be available for the Pro variant. Another exclusive feature for the Pro model is the Quick Capture button. This feature will improve photography by allowing users to snap photos quickly and efficiently. This button differentiates the Pro from the standard version, targeting users who prioritize camera capabilities.

oppo will also introduce the Enco X3 earphones at the event. Upon examining the leaked renders, the design of the Enco X3 looks strikingly similar to the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which was released earlier this year. Aside from the branding and logo changes, there appear to be no major design differences between the two. This similarity isn’t surprising, given that oppo and OnePlus have previously shared hardware, such as the oppo Find N3, which was rebranded as the OnePlus Open in certain markets.

The Enco X3 earphones will also deliver high-quality audio performance, positioning them as a competitor to other premium wireless earbuds in the market.

Although the Pad 3 Pro tablet has received fewer leaks, we do know a few details. The tablet will feature volume buttons on the top edge, along with two cameras —one on the rear and another on the front bezel for video calls. It will be available in two colour options:

Gold

Blue

Given the minimal information available, more leaks will surface in the coming days, likely revealing the tablet’s full specifications and features.

With the October 24 launch just around the corner, oppo will make a significant impact with its new lineup of products. The Find X8 series aims to offer both style and performance, while the Pad 3 Pro caters to users looking for a premium tablet experience. The Enco X3 earphones are likely to appeal to audiophiles, despite their similarities to the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

As the event draws nearer, more detailed leaks and information will emerge, giving a clearer picture of what these devices will offer. Tech enthusiasts can look forward to a mix of innovative designs, improved performance, and competitive features across the board.