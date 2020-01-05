OPPO Patent Reveals Phone with Side pop-up Camera

Last year we saw the phones with folding technology and pop-up selfie cameras. These were the new innovations we saw in the mobile phone world. As the new year has begun we will definitely come through with some other innovations like the side pop-up camera. In the previous years, we saw phones with notches, punch holes, pop-up and rotating cameras. Now, a new patent from OPPO reveals that the company is planning to bring a new twist in the design of the phone. OPPO patent found in the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) database revealing a phone with a side-mounted pop-up camera.

OPPO Patent Reveals Phone with Side-mounted pop-up Selfie Camera

The patent sketches reveal that the phone will have the motorized pop-up camera placed on the right-hand side. Along with this camera, there are also two cameras on the back of the phone. It seems like, this phone will be used as both for selfie and for the rear camera.

There is also a power button on the right-hand side of the phone. Whereas on the left side. the phone will have the volume button and sim-slot. The bottom contains a speaker, a headphone jack and Type-C connector for charging.

Currently, it is unclear when the company will launch this phone. But surely, it will take some time. If the design got approved then in my opinion, we may see this device by the end of this year hopefully.