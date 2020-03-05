OPPO Smartwatch set to launch on this date

Oppo is joining the league of the smartwatch community as it launched its first very own smartwatch from the teaser. The organization has announced that a range of new products will be introduced in the year 2020 at last year’s OPPO Inno Day event in China. Rumors are that OPPO set to launch its first smartwatch along with Find X2.

“It’s time to say hello to # OPPOWatch on Monday,” OPPO tweeted on its page. “The Oppo Find X2 will be a flagship-level smartphone speculated to feature a 6.5-inch 2 K AMOLED monitor with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 at the rim. The Find X2 should carry a 4065mAh battery with 65W of fast charging under the hood. ColorOS 7 can run on Android 10.

It's time to say hello to #OPPOWatch. 👀 Unveiled at the #OPPOFindX2 Launch Event March 6, 10.30am CET. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/IwbOJnHoyg — OPPO (@oppo) March 2, 2020

The brand new Oppo Watch will come with rounded corners and a slightly curved 3D glass monitor in a square style. The design is very similar to Mi Watch by the Apple Watch and Xiaomi. First-generation Oppo Watch apps stay in the dark. It is believed, however, that the device will be sponsored by the ECG, close to the Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5. The inclusion of ECG support on the Oppo Watch may help the Chinese company take on the Mi Watch, which lacks the hardware to support the ECG.

In fact, the company is also focusing on two different wireless earbuds which were found in a patent. The images available through the patent reveal that while one product will have a design similar to Apple AirPods, the other variant would mimic the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. It’s also predicted that both earbuds versions would come with noise cancellation.