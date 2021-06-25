OPPO takes home 12 awards at CVPR 2021 while the proprietary algorithm empowers Smart Factory for the first time OPPO makes remarkable achievements in the competition with one first-place, seven second-place, and four third-place awards.

Leading global smartphone brand OPPO recently took part in the premier annual computer vision event Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR) 2021. During the conference, OPPO’s achievements in AI were recognized with its placing in seven major Challenges in 12 different contests in total. These included one first-place, seven second-place, and four third-place awards, demonstrating the company’s industry-leading technological strengths and innovative breakthroughs in AI.

The team participating in the CVPR 2021 competition on behalf of OPPO came from the Intelligent Perception and Interaction Department and OPPO US Research Center of OPPO Research Institute. Through the optimization and training of AI algorithms, the teams’ work continues to strengthen OPPO’s AI capabilities and the ability of its AI technology to better serve people.

Eric Guo, Chief Scientist, Intelligent Perception, OPPO, said, “We are very pleased to have achieved such remarkable results again in this year’s CVPR Challenges, following our inaugural participation in CVPR 2020. Last year, we won first place in Perceptual Extreme Super-Resolution Challenge by demonstrating technology that can sharpen the appearance of blurry images and in Visual Localization for Handheld Devices Challenge that makes fusion positioning more precise. The Challenges won by OPPO this year, such as Multi-Agent Behavior, AVA-Kinetics, and 3D Face Reconstruction from Multiple 2D Images, cover more complex and advanced areas of computer vision, including behavior detection, localization of human actions in space and time, and facial detection.”

“These technologies can be used in a whole range of scenarios such as manufacturing, home, office, photography, health, and mobility,” added Guo. “At OPPO, we are committed to making AI better serve people, providing users with more intelligent and convenient experiences.”

Among its eleven honors, OPPO received three awards in the Multi-Agent Behavior Challenge, which assesses an AI model’s ability to understand, define, and predict complex interactions between intelligent agents such as animals and human beings. OPPO ultimately won the first-place prize in the Learning New Behavior category, second-place in Classical Classification, and third-place in Annotation Style Transfer, distinguishing itself from over 240 other participants thanks to its leading AI capabilities.

From computational intelligence to human-centric intelligence, OPPO improves AI’s ability to understand people

Through its mission of “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World,” OPPO is building capabilities in human-centric AI. In the 3D Face Reconstruction from Multiple 2D Images Challenge, OPPO’s self-developed AI algorithm was able to reconstruct 3D facial shapes with an error of around 1mm, leading it to take second place in the main index score ranking. OPPO’s technology overcomes problems associated with unclear facial features, exaggerated expressions, and even damaged image data caused by real-life movements, especially in dynamic videos, to produce more accurate 3D facial models.



