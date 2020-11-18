OPPO announced its new “Full-path Color Management System”. The company will make its debut with the OPPO Find X3 series coming next year. “Full-path” means that the system covers everything from capturing images, storing them and displaying them with full DCI-P3 gamut coverage and 10-bit colour depth.

OPPO Teases Find X3 with new image Capturing Capabilities

The journey of an image starts when it is captured. OPPO has used such algorithms and hardware that will preserve the fidelity of an image. The algorithms are also helpful in performing multi-frame noise reduction, distortion correction and “perceptual extreme super-resolution”.

The company has also developed the Digital Overlap (DOL) HDR sensors. Unlike typical HDR, DOL captures multiple exposures simultaneously, which removes the need to correct for moving objects. This is what Sony has been working on for a couple of years.

After capture, images are stored in the HEIF format. This supports 10-bit colour depth and produces smaller files to boot. 10-bit images have smoother gradients and can hold up during editing.

Finally, for displaying images OPPO will use a screen calibration procedure to bring the colour accuracy of its screens to around 0.4 JNCD. The company has also collaborated with the Zhejiang University to develop test and develop solutions that correct images for improved viewing by people with colour blindness. Each user will be able to calibrate their display for the best results.

As mentioned above, the company will bring Full-path Color Management System through its Find X3 series. The series will launch next year. However, the official launch date is not known yet.

Source: GSMArena