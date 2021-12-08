OPPO Teases new NPU and Smart AR Glasses

Oppo’s annual Inno Day is scheduled to take place next week. In that event, we’ll see plenty of new developments from the company including a retractable rear camera phone prototype and the brand’s latest flagship. That won’t be all as OPPO shared it also plans to show out its latest neural processing unit (NPU) as well as a new pair of smart AR glasses.

OPPO is planning to showcase the AI, AR and 5G devices at the event. The company also mentions unveiling a Digital Human concept on stage. This year’s Oppo Inno Day will be held on 14-15 December with an innovative product launch happening on day one and a flagship product launch taking place on day two.

Moreover, the company has recently teased a unique retractable smartphone camera technology. It shared a clip that shows a smartphone that suggested how the technology could work. Some rumours are also claiming that OPPO will launch its foldable phone in that event too.

Anyhow, we are a week far from the official information. The event will be entirely online and you can save a spot by registering here.

