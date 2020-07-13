Oppo to Launch 125W Fast Charging Technology on July 15

Oppo is known for introducing some great technologies, and being the pioneer of them, the Chinese company has got great popularity. Among many other technologies, Oppo is one of the pioneers of Fast charging from the last some years and has been the top smartphone manufacturer, which has been leading the race of charging the phone fastest without getting heated up. Can u imagine a device featuring 125w fast charging technology?

125W Fast Charging Technology to Land on July 15

Right now, the highest rate a phone can charge is 65W in the smartphone market. However, Oppo is working on a new technology that will allow up to 125w super flash charge, which means 125 watts of power filling up the battery. Isn’t it amazing?

Currently, Oppo has not announced this big news. However, it seems the company will soon release a PR to media revealed about the technology. We are anxiously waiting for the announcement, and we expect a demo from the company as well. We are sure that the company will give us some more information regarding internal architecture, cooling, and other information.

Oppo has been leading the fast charging market for a couple of years now. Oppo was the first company to launch 30W fast charging, which is now available on its mid-range devices, including Realme phone. Later on, the Chinese tech giant launched 50 W back in June 2018. Oppo Find X2 device comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, and now we are anxiously waiting for 125 W super fast charging.

