oppo to Launch a Phone with a 100MP Selfie Camera – Here’s What We Know So Far

Smartphone brands are constantly working on new camera technologies, and Oppo may be preparing something quite different for selfie lovers. According to recent leaks, oppo is reportedly testing a 100MP selfie camera with a unique 1:1 square sensor design for an upcoming phone. If the rumors are true, this could become one of the most advanced selfie cameras ever used in a phone.

The leak first appeared online through a trusted tipster who claimed that an Android smartphone brand is experimenting with a square-shaped camera sensor for the front camera. Although the brand name was not directly mentioned, hints in the post strongly suggest that Oppo could be the company behind this new development.

Oppo Could Launch a Phone with a 100MP Selfie Camera – Here’s What We Know So Far

Interestingly, this idea is similar to Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series, which introduced an 18MP 1:1 square selfie sensor. The main advantage of this design is flexibility. Users can take selfies or record videos in both portrait and landscape mode without needing to rotate the phone. This makes content creation easier, especially for people who frequently post on social media platforms or create vlogs.

However, Oppo’s rumored camera could go a step further. The company is said to be testing a massive 100MP sensor, which is far higher in resolution compared to Apple’s solution. A higher megapixel count can help capture more details, sharper images, and improved cropping options. It may also improve image quality in different lighting conditions if combined with strong software processing.

Oppo has already built a strong reputation for smartphone photography through its Find series devices. The company often focuses on camera innovation, including AI photography, zoom capabilities, and portrait enhancements. Because of this, many tech enthusiasts believe Oppo is capable of bringing meaningful improvements to front-camera performance as well.

The rumored selfie camera may debut with the upcoming Find X10 series, which will launch later this year in October. While official details are still limited, the leak has already generated excitement among smartphone fans. If Oppo successfully introduces this technology, it could start a new trend in smartphone selfie cameras.

At the moment, it is important to remember that these details are based on leaks and early testing information. Companies often test multiple technologies before deciding what reaches the final product. Still, the idea of a 100MP square selfie camera sounds promising and could attract users who enjoy mobile photography and video creation.

As smartphone competition continues to grow, camera upgrades remain one of the biggest selling points. Oppo appears ready to push the limits once again, and many users will be waiting to see whether this rumored camera technology becomes a reality in the next generation of flagship devices.