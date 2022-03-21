OPPO to Launch Entry-Level OPPO A16e Smartphone

The OPPO company has plan to launch a new smartphone for the Indian market, with the target market as a lower-class. The mobile is named as OPPO A16e.

The OPPO A16e is said to be having a 6.52-inch with a LCD HD+ screen. The entry-level device is said to be equipped with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and Color OS11.1, based on Android 11. The device is coming with a big battery 4,230 mAh. The device being an entry-level device, it comes with a micro-USB port. It still has a 3.5 mm audio jack.

The device comes with a single rear-camera with a 13MP sensor, f/2.2 lens and an LED flash. A waterdrop notch is present on the display for the selfie-camera is 5MP f/2.4.

The color options are Black, Blue and White.

The price and the launch date is yet to be announced by the company.

This step is great step. The low-class market is catered by very few companies. Lets hope the device lives up to the expectations.

