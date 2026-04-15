Oppo is preparing to expand its presence in the global smartphone market with the upcoming launch of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and the Oppo Find X9s. The company has confirmed that both devices will be official together on April 21, marking an important step in its latest flagship lineup.

Earlier reports suggested that Oppo might bring the Pro version of the X9s to international markets. However, the company has now clarified its strategy. While China will receive the more advanced Find X9s Pro, global users will instead get the standard Find X9s model. This decision highlights Oppo’s approach of tailoring its product lineup differently for domestic and international audiences.

Oppo to Launch Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra Globally on April 21

The Find X9s will likely attract attention with its balanced combination of design, performance, and camera capabilities. One of its standout features is the triple rear camera system, which has been fine-tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad. The primary camera will include a 50-megapixel sensor, which should deliver high-quality photos with improved color accuracy and detail. Oppo’s continued partnership with Hasselblad reflects its focus on enhancing mobile photography in its flagship devices.

In terms of design, the Find X9s will feature a square-shaped camera module on the back. While it shares similarities with the Pro version, the design has been slightly modified to give the standard model its own identity. The phone will also offer a modern and clean look, supported by slim and evenly sized bezels around the display. Oppo has confirmed that the bezels will measure just 1.15mm, which should provide users with an immersive viewing experience.

Another major highlight of the Find X9s is its battery capacity. The device will come with a large 7,025mAh battery, which is significantly bigger than other flagship smartphones. This could translate into longer usage times, making it suitable for users who rely heavily on their devices throughout the day. Whether for streaming, gaming, or daily tasks, the extended battery life will be a key selling point.

Oppo is also focusing on style and personalization by offering the Find X9s in multiple color options. Users will be able to choose from peach, lilac, and grey finishes, giving the device a fresh and appealing look. These color choices suggest that the company is aiming to attract a wide range of users with different preferences.

Overall, the launch of the Find X9s alongside the Find X9 Ultra shows Oppo’s commitment to strengthening its global smartphone portfolio. By combining strong camera features, a large battery, and an elegant design, the company is positioning the Find X9s as a competitive option in the premium smartphone segment. As the official launch date approaches, more details will emerge, giving consumers a clearer idea of what these new devices will offer.