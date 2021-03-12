Oppo to Launch its First Foldable Phone in Q2

Different mobile companies are working on the manufacturing of foldable phones and Oppo is one of the prominent name among them that is all set to launch its first foldable phone. Till now, the company has launched the satisfactory devices from entry-level to high-end devices. so, at this point, we can expect that the its upcoming foldable phones will be best device ever.

According to a new rumor from China, Oppo is expected to launch its first foldable phone in Q2, that is starting in April and ends in June. But, unfortunately, this upcoming device will be a folding device and not a rollable like the Oppo X 2021 concept showcased last year.

Oppo to Launch its First Foldable Phone

In 2021, the other mobile companies such as Xiaomi, vivo, and Google have been rumored to introduce the foldable devices for their users. But there is no specific time frame that when the other companies would unveil theirs.

“Most of these devices, however, if not all, are said to be of the in-folding variety, so it looks like the out-folding type employed by Huawei’s Mate X and Mate Xs is no longer trendy. Or maybe it just has too many downsides regarding durability” according to GSMA.

So, we can expect the race of foldable device in 2021 as Huawei has already announced its foldable for 2021 in the form of the Mate X2, while Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 (both are foldable phones) in the third quarter.

Recommended Reading: OPPO A15s is Available in Pakistan For PKR 25,999