Many smartphone companies have already introduced their own chips to achieve greater control over their devices’ processing and computational models. Now OPPO is working to launch its own SoC in 2024. The company already has its own NPU MariSilicon X and a connectivity chip called MariSilicon Y, but still lacks an actual SoC.

OPPO to Launch its Own SoC in 2024

According to a MediaTek executive, speaking at a foreign investment forum in Hsinchu, Taiwan, OPPO wants to have a true chipset in order to retain its competitive edge. An insider revealed the company already taped out their chip, which will hit the market in 2024.

Taping out is a term in electronics design, meaning the design process for integrated circuits is already completed. The product is ready to be sent into manufacturing.

The conference taking place in Hsinchu is not a coincidence. It is the city in northwestern Taiwan where TSMC set up its headquarters. We also do not have any information about its manufacturer partner.

Previous reports have already revealed Oppo invested more than CNY 10 billion (about $1.4 billion) in setting up IC design centres across China, including Beijing, Shenzhen, and Shanghai.

