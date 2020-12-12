OPPO to Launch OPPO F17 with Limited Edition Box in a Flash Sale on 12th December 2020 on Daraz

OPPO, is all set to launch its all-new OPPO F17 with a limited-edition box in collaboration with Saboor Aly exclusively on Daraz on 12th December 2020. Maintaining its position as the brand with exciting launches and offers, 100 OPPO F17 with the limited-edition box will be on sale on Daraz only for 3 hours. Coming for PKR 45,999, the box comprises of a USB, OPPO Enco W11 earphones, and OPPO F17 smartphone. Following the launch, OPPO F17 will be available in Navy Blue and Dynamic Orange on Daraz for sale just for PKR 39,999.

With the end of the year comes the aura of autumn, and channelling that the brand is launching OPPO F17 in orange colour, which is being hailed as the main colour of this winter season. OPPO F17 introduces spontaneity and happiness with this edition that adds a perfect combination of style and high-quality features that looks delicate and vivid to make this phone an eye-catcher this winter. The charismatic charm and style sense of Saboor Aly resonate with the essence of the OPPO F17 sending youthful vibes with its orange leather back and high-end design.

Specifications OPPO F17 Appearance Weight: 163g Height: about 159.8mm Width: about 72.9mm Thickness: about 7.45mm Screen Size: 16.36cm/6.44” (diagonal) Screen Ratio: 90.7% Resolution: 2400 * 1080 (FHD+) Refresh Rate: up to 60Hz Color Navy Blue | Dynamic Orange Camera Rear Sensor: 16MP Front Sensor: 16MP Battery 3920mAh（minimal） 4015mAh（typical） 30W Fast Charge: supports VOOC 4.0, VOOC 3.0, VOOC 2.0, VOOC Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 Core Hardware 8GB RAM +128GB ROM OS ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

The OPPO F17 will redraw the boundaries of the consumer’s creativity with its photography enhancing features. Equipped with ColorOS 7.2, OPPO F17 with its ultra-sleek industry-leading design and leather feel body comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge, In-Display fingerprint unlock, and AI Ultra-Wide Quad Camera set-up allowing users to expand their creative horizons and discover new perspective with OPPO F17.

OPPO with its latest iteration is set to put all the smartphone enthusiasts on its toes with the limited-time flash sale. OPPO F17 in both colours will be exclusively available on Daraz 12th December onwards.