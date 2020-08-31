OPPO to unveil its Reno4 series on 10th September 2020 with Innovative Imaging Features

OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announced that the all-new Reno4 Series will be launched in Pakistan on 10th September 2020.

Following the successful launch of Reno4 Series in China last month, OPPO will deliver Reno4 Series to other markets, with some adjustments tailored to local consumer needs and new features to deliver a trendsetting experience to global users. The new international Reno4 Series will support 4G to fit the local market context and will come with innovative technology as the result of OPPO’s consistent investment in a user-centric experience.

The Reno Series continues OPPO’s mission of delivering innovation by listening to and walking a mile in the customer’s shoes. With Reno4 Series, OPPO is pushing the envelope and the legacy of the Reno Series by combining the best of both worlds: The excitement and utility offered by OPPO’s innovative technology, together with the personality and style reflected by the trend-setting design.

For users who have grown up on their mobile devices and rely on it to keep them in-the-know with all the latest trends, Reno4 Series is the quintessential choice. Catering to the diverse taste of the young generation, Reno4 Series, which includes Reno4 Pro and Reno4, stand on its own, each with its own merits. If you are seeking a mobile phone that offers a premium texture and a smooth user experience, the 90Hz Borderless Sense screen of Reno4 Pro will excite your visual senses and haptic perception. Together with the world’s fastest 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charging technology that is currently commercially available, you will be amazed by how fast it is and your charging anxieties disappear in a flash. However, if you are looking to shine on social media, you can express your creative side with Reno4 Series’ innovative imaging technology. Both Reno4 Pro and Reno4 make it easy to capture creative portraits or film at any moment that will show off “Clearly the Best You” in front of the camera. And you will be able to level up your video-capturing skills to participate in the latest short video trends. In addition, a whole new suite of facial recognition and touch-free interactions will be available on Reno4 that will give you the sense that you are holding the future in your hands.

Trendy Design with Comfortably Thin Body and Unique Colors

Pushing the boundaries of industrial design, Reno4 Series strikes a delicate balance between functionality with a slim and light body that comes together.

Reno4 Pro’s beautiful 3D curved screen instantly feels and looks smooth, giving off a premium vibe that is the result of a well thought out ergonomic design and textured matte back case, which is sure to satiate the appetites of those of us that revel in trendsetting smartphones. All the while the 3D curved screen fits comfortably in your hand without resulting in accidental touches around the edges. Accentuating the beauty of the 3D curved screen, Reno4 Pro comes in both Starry Night and Silky White colors that exhibit the beauty of its delicate matte texture and premium color.

Reno4 comes in a Galactic Blue color, which introduces “Reno Glow” a design new technique that is only found on the OPPO Reno Series that adds a perfect combination of a unique matte and glittery color that shimmers like a diamond under light. With “Reno Glow” set against the silver and blue gradient of the Galactic Blue color, Reno4 looks delicate and vivid and is sure to make this phone an eye catcher this summer.

Immersive and Fluid Display Made Possible by a 90Hz Borderless Sense Screen

Reno4 Pro features a 90Hz display refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sample rate and a bezel-less 3D curved screen for a smooth experience. This enables you to truly sense smoother movements and animations while you scroll through your social networks like Facebook and Instagram. The 3D curved screen, which extends the touchable screen to the edge, enables you to feel the smoothness and truly comfortable fit of the phone’s curvature in your hand. In addition, Reno4 Pro sports a 6.5 inch display with screen-to-body ratio of up to 92.01%, which aims to offer an immersive viewing experience that you can see from edge-to-edge.

Feel the Speed and Ease your Mind with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charging



With Reno4 Pro, we are bringing our best-in-class fast charging technology to global users through the Reno series for the first time and offering the technology to more consumers. It fully charges Reno4 Pro in 36 minutes. With just a 5-minute charge you can watch YouTube for 4 hours. With SuperVOOC 2.0, you would not have to worry if you have forgotten to charge your phone at night, or have left home without a full charge. As the fastest charging solution in its class, Reno4 Pro’s charging safety is also guaranteed by TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification.

Trendsetting Camera Features That Will Clearly Unlock the Best You

Reno4 Series comes with a suite of creative camera features that will take your portrait photography and filming to the next level. Reno4 Series gives you the tool to empower anyone to effortlessly express your unique style, show off “Clearly the Best You” and make your portrait shine clearly in every shot. Even if it is to film your travel vlog for YouTube, a short video for TikTok or simply capture exclusive memories with friends and family, Reno4 Series raises the bar with imaging features that makes it fun to spice up your footage or photos.

This includes the all-new AI Color Portrait Mode, both support on photo and video function, which mutes the background into black and white while keeping the person in real color. Or you will be able to master night-time portrait shots with Night Flare Mode, which applies artistic neon effects against the backdrop of street lights and makes the person brighter at the same time. But a single photo can’t tell a whole story. With video platforms all the rage, Reno4 Series offers innovative videography features to push the boundaries of your creativity. With 960fps Smart Slow Motion, you will be able to capture 960 frames within one second and capture epic slow-motion shots in the thick of the action, whether you are capturing split-second micro-expression, or the moment you sprinkle water or colored powder. Together with Ultra Steady Video 3.0, Ultra Steady Mode will debut on the front camera for the first time, which uses enhanced image stabilization to make it effortless to capture steady videos of high-intensity activities. Together with Ultra Steady Video and Ultra Steady Video Pro on the Rear Camera, you are well equipped to film quality videos of yourself whether you are walking, running or cycling.