Invitations for the official launch of the new Find X5 series have been sent out. When the event would be live-streamed on February 24, you can join in from home by visiting Oppo.com. There will be a new series of phones at the event, but it’s not hard to guess which one is Oppo’s favorite – the Find X5Pro. It will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and run ColorOS.

Furthermore, the company will use the MariSilicon NPU, which is a 6 nm chip that can do image processing tasks like real-time RAW processing and speeding up AI features for 4K videos up to 20 times. The cameras were made with the collaboration of Hasselblad.

Oppo to Unveil the Find X5 on Feb 24 Event

The back of the phone that we’ve seen in leaks is made of “ultra-hard, true ceramic.” There is a lot of shine on the surface, but Oppo says that a special texture will make the phone less likely to make it fingerprint resistant.

That concludes the official information. According to rumours, the Oppo Find X5 Pro will have two IMX766 sensors (50 MP, 1/1.56″, 1.0 m) — one for the primary camera and one for the ultra wide. As for telephoto, we’ve heard that a 13 MP camera with 5x hybrid zoom will be available; we’ll see how it goes. The new IMX709 sensor from the Reno7 series will be used in the selfie camera. The Pro variant is expected to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display (1440p+, 120 Hz), up to 12 GB of RAM, an IP68 rating, and a 5,000-mAh battery with 80W rapid charging (50W wireless).

We haven’t heard much about the plain vanilla Oppo Find X5, but one leakster claims it will use the Dimensity 9000 chipset and have the same 5,000 mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

