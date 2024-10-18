oppo Unveils ColorOS 15 with Major UI Changes and AI Enhancements

oppo has officially introduced ColorOS 15, its custom Android 15-based operating system, at a recent event in China. The new update focuses heavily on user interface changes, smoother animations, and new AI-powered features. While oppo’s latest release offers several unique enhancements, it has also drawn attention to the idea of taking “inspiration” from Apple’s iOS, particularly in design elements and features.

The ColorOS 15 rollout is scheduled to begin in November 2024 on flagship devices like the oppo Find X7, with more models, including OnePlus devices, receiving the update globally by March 2025*. Let’s dive into the key features and what makes this update stand out.

Smoother Animations with Aurora and Tidal Engine

One of the most significant upgrades in ColorOS 15 is a smoother animation experience enabled by the Aurora and Tidal Engine. This feature allows multiple animations to run simultaneously, making switching between apps more seamless. The introduction of Motion Effects further enhances animations in both oppo’s native apps and third-party applications, adding fluidity and responsiveness.

Performance improvements are another highlight. oppo claims that app installation speeds have increased by 26%, while overall app responsiveness has improved by 18%. These upgrades aim to provide a faster, smoother user experience, whether you are multitasking or launching new apps.

ColorOS 15 introduces several AI-powered features designed to enhance productivity and creativity. For instance, users can now interact with oppo’s XiaoBu Assistant using natural language commands. A unique feature allows XiaoBu to circle any content on the screen to search for related information, making it easier to discover relevant details without switching apps.

AI also plays a key role in image processing, with tools that support tasks like blur removal, reflection removal, and image upscaling. Additionally, AI capabilities extend to productivity apps such as Notes and the voice recorder, where the system can summarize long content automatically, saving users time and effort.

Familiar Design Elements Resembling iOS

Many observers have pointed out that some of ColorOS 15’s new features bear a striking resemblance to Apple’s iOS. For instance, oppo has introduced its version of Dynamic Island, a feature that Apple debuted on iPhone models. Additionally, the new lock screen offers extensive customization options, including the ability to separate wallpaper elements and store multiple lock screen configurations—another feature that feels inspired by Apple’s approach.

Even the interface of XiaoBu Assistant mirrors Apple’s Siri, with a colourful light-up border surrounding the screen when activated, similar to how Apple displays visual cues during Siri interactions.

Separation of Notification Shade and Quick Settings

oppo has also separated the notification shade from the Quick Settings, aligning with recent trends seen in Samsung’s One UI 7 and rumours about Google implementing the same in future Android updates. This change offers more streamlined control over notifications and settings, enhancing user accessibility.

OnePlus to Release OxygenOS 15 with Similar Features

Interestingly, OnePlus has announced that it will soon unveil OxygenOS 15, its own Android 15-based update, with many of the same features as ColorOS 15. This version is expected to cater primarily to the global market, providing an enhanced Android experience for OnePlus users.

Final Verdict

ColorOS 15 marks a significant evolution in oppo’s software design, offering smooth animations, performance upgrades, and advanced AI tools. While these improvements are welcome, the similarities to iOS are hard to ignore. Regardless, with the rollout starting in November 2024 and continuing through March 2025, users of both oppo and OnePlus devices can look forward to a feature-rich update that bridges the gap between performance and aesthetics.

