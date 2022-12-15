Oppo Unveils New Chipset & AR Glasses

The Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo recently unveiled its second self-designed chip together with its latest augmented reality glasses. Oppo chip and Oppo AR Glasses have been made by the company’s latest effort in order to beef up research and development. No doubt, Oppo is now accelerating its transformation from a smartphone maker to a tech company amid intensified global competition.

What We Know So Far Regarding Oppo Chip & AR Glasses

The point worth mentioning here is that Oppo’s second custom-developed chip that came after the MariSilicon X dedicated imaging chip is not a successor. The new chip dubbed the Mari-Silicon Y is rather a Bluetooth audio chip. It allows for a 50% increase in Bluetooth bandwidth as compared to its top rivals.

Jiang Bo, senior director of chip products at Oppo has stated that as a flagship chip with advanced technologies, the all-new chip MariSilicon Y will help to enhance “sound quality” and “intelligence” in users’ audio experience.

At the recent event held on Wednesday, the mobile maker Oppo also launched its latest AR glasses. These glasses weigh just 38 grams. The all-new gadget allows you to:

make calls

conduct real-time translation

provide location-based navigation

convert voice into text for people with hearing impairments

support vision correction

We all know that Oppo is among the top 10 mobile companies that filed the most virtual reality and AR patent applications in the whole world in the past two years. It has been shown by the data from Singapore-based R&D analytics provider PatSnap. The interesting part of the news is that it announced plans to recruit more than 2,000 R&D talent this year, on top of its more than 10,000 existing R&D staff.

Chen Mingyong, founder and CEO of Oppo, stated:

“The mobile maker aims to be a tech pioneer through long-term R&D input. We have the ability to sharpen a sword in 10 years. We will ramp up the push to build our technical moat.”

Oppo is not the first company to launch self-made chips. Vivo has also launched two self-developed chips, the V1 and V1+ since 2021. Vivo also aims to step up efforts to enhance mobile imaging capabilities using in-house R&D as well as joint innovation.

The good part is that during intensified competition, Oppo has been very working hard in order to grow its patent portfolios globally. Recently, Oppo and Huawei Technologies Co have inked a global patent cross-licensing agreement in order to cover cellular standard essential patents, including 5G. Both companies recognize and greatly respect the value of each other’s intellectual property. So, no doubt, it seems a win-win deal for both sides.

