The premium smartphone maker, OPPO, launched the magnificent RENO 3 Series in the first ever online launch event in Pakistan hosted by Sheheryar Munawar. The series will make its debut in Pakistan on 19th March 2020 through an online via live streaming, which will reach audiences all across.

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through an Online Event

Powered by the latest technology advancement and outstanding photography into the world’s first design of 44MP+2MP Dual Punch-hole Super AMOLED Display, Reno3 Pro is set to create a new mobile photography trend and redefine the smartphone photography experience. The device is also powered with the latest update of ColorOS7 to give the superiors interface experience. Following the introduction of a 5G version in China, OPPO has opted to build an international Reno3 Series edition that suits market needs better.

“Since our entry into the global market in 2009, OPPO has stayed true to its core belief – ‘a global brand with local insight’. The Reno3 Series launch is a clear testimony to this belief. We have always been proud to put our customers at the forefront of everything we do. We believe this new launch would truly provide our users a wholesome device for their everyday use’said Wardah Usmani, Marketing Manager, OPPO Pakistan.

The Reno3 features MediaTek’s latest chip in the Helio P Series.“The OPPO Reno3 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P95, our newest Helio chipset with our most powerful AI processing engine for 4G smartphones. It delivers premium photography experiences with an array of AI-camera features including enhanced portrait photography, fast secure facial recognition and full-body movement tracking,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless business unit.

“For mobile gamers, MediaTek Helio P95 also includes MediaTek HyperEngine gaming technology, for fast, fluid graphics and responsive, uninterrupted gameplay. With our technology and OPPO’s innovative devices, we create premium smartphone features and experiences consumers want,” Lee added.

Break Limitation of Lighting Context to Deliver “Clear in Every Shot”

OPPO has been at the forefront of technology breakthrough specific to smartphone photography performance innovation. The rear lens is packed with 48MP Zoom Quadcam which includes 48MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, 13MP Telephoto Lens, 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens and 2MP Mono Lens, Reno3 Pro can meet the needs for ultra-wide angle, normal, and telephoto photography, even up to 20x Digital zoom.

The front lens has 44MP Ultra-clear Main Camera delivers high-definition selfie with authentic details of people’s facial texture and ornaments. Also, Reno3 Series empowers users to see more in the dark. Closely following the Reno 3 flagship series, OPPO also launches OPPO Enco Free. This product is a part of OPPO’s mission to “bring amazing user experiences to Pakistani users through innovative, high-quality products.” OPPO Reno3 Pro will be available for pre-order from 20th March,2020 starting at PKR 69,999 .

OPPO Reno3, will be available for pre-order on 20th March, 2020 starting at PKR 59,999. The OPPO Reno 3 Pro and OPPO Reno 3 will be available nationwide on 28th March,2020. The OPPO Enco will be also available for purchase in Pakistan on 28th March,2020 at PKR 16,999.

Also Read: OPPO Reno3 Global Variant is Now Live