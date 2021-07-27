Oppo Watch 2 Released in 42mm and 46mm sizes with eSIM & Bluetooth Version

The Oppo Watch 2 has been released with a Wear 4100 chipset alongside a custom Apollo 4s co-processor. In Power Saver mode, its Ultra Dynamic Dual Engine extends battery life and the 46mm model should last up to four days on a charge. It takes just 10 minutes to charge the device for a full day of use.

In 42mm and 46mm sizes, the eSIM may be added to the watch as an optional feature. Bluetooth version is also expected, however, it will only be available in 42 mm.

In terms of display, the Oppo Watch 2 features a 326-PPI AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. 1.75″ is the display size on the 42mm model. There are two buttons on the side of the Watch.

Heart rate tracking and SpO2 monitoring are available 24 hours a day. Sleep monitoring (including snoring risk assessment) and stress monitoring and over 100 different sports modes are available. The watch features a GPS receiver and is designed for 5 ATM water resistance. The Chinese version of the Watch runs ColorOS for Watch, based on Android 8.1.

The Oppo Watch 2 is now available for pre-order in China. It costs CNY 1299 ($200) for the 42mm Bluetooth version, CNY 1499 ($230) for the 42mm eSIM version, and CNY 1999 ($310) for the 46mm eSIM model. For those who pre-order the Watch, all models will be available at discount. Yet, there is no information about the international availability of Watch 2.

