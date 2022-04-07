Oppo will Launch Its Own Processor Like Other Tech Manufacturers

Oppo is considering to launch its very own processor. The company is thinking of using a self-developed cellphone chipset to drive its low-end handsets. As a result, the business will continue to cooperate with MediaTek and Qualcomm for its flagships. Companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google are among those that are building their own chipsets. The rest of the firms, on the other hand, produce extremely strong processors that fit into their flagships.

Also Read: Creators Say that Instagram is Cutting Off Reels Payouts

Oppo May Launch its Own Processor

Oppo, a prominent smartphone manufacturer, is planning to be work on its own smartphone chipset. Apple, Samsung, and Google are the only firms now selling smartphones using self-developed SoCs. However, by 2024, Oppo may also be a member of the league. OnePlus, Vivo and other major handset manufacturers presently rely on other semiconductor producers such as Qualcomm and MediaTek to operate their devices. However, with its own chipset, Oppo will be able to reduce its reliance on third-party processors and would be able to better build devices to meet the demands of its own chip.

Apple and Google are prime examples of what a cellphone can accomplish when it has a chip by its manufacturer. Apart from a chip, Oppo is said to be developing an application processor (AP) that will be ready by 2023. For the uninitiated, the AP will be a critical component of the cellphone processor and will be manufactured using TSMC’s 6nm production process (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company).

Self-Developed Cell Phone Chipset

According to ithome, the corporation may be considering using the self-developed cellular chipset to drive its low-end devices. As a result, the business will continue to cooperate with MediaTek and Qualcomm for its flagships. However, Oppo has taken a step in the right way. The faster the corporation can create its own processors, the more control it will have over the overall look and cost of the smartphone.

Read More: Meta Says, No F8 Conference for Developers This Year