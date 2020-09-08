The leading smartphone brand OPPO is all set to unveil its Reno4 series, OPPO Enco W51, and OPPO smartwatch on 10th September 2020 in a grand virtual launch, which is expected to set another benchmark in the smartphone industry. The most awaited launch will go live on OPPO’s official Facebook, OPPO’s YouTube Channel at 8PM and will be broadcasted on Geo TV at 10 PM.

OPPO has released a cryptic teaser of what is yet to come revealing the two amazing talented stars Sanam Saeed and Ali Rehman who will be hosting and unboxing the OPPO Reno4 series together. The fun does not end there as the grand launch is expected to conclude with the energetic performance by Kashmir the band so that the viewers can sense the infinite.

The excitement and enthusiasm have kicked in with these teaser videos as people have geared up for the virtual launch event. Teasers have revealed that the OPPO Reno4 series is equipped with a stunning design and advanced technology. The brand-new series is set to win the hearts with AON, trendy design, 32MP front & 48MP camera, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, and 90Hz Borderless Sense Screen. OPPO’s smartphone usually tends to stand out because of its vibrant colours, intriguing design language, which is matched by top battery life, fast performance, and amazing camera capabilities. All these together are the perfect recipe to sense the infinite smartphone poised to take over the market.

Not just that the event will have a giveaway window open for all the viewers. So, this is an amazing chance to win the products on the launch list. Tune in to the virtual launch to see how to win the OPPO Reno4, OPPO Reno4 Pro, OPPO Enco W51, and OPPO smartwatch.

Don’t forget to tune into the online launch for a full preview of the smartphones. Set a reminder through the below link, so that you don’t miss the biggest event of the year.