Optiflix Azaadi Promo: Enjoy 300Mbps Speed On 150Mbps Packages

As we celebrate the spirit of independence this August, Optiflix is eager to bring you an exclusive Azaadi Promo that promises to supercharge your internet experience. Upgrade to Optiflix 150Mbps and enjoy lightning-fast speeds of up to 300Mbps with a special Independence Month offer. This limited-time Optiflix Azaadi Promo is designed to improve your online activities, from streaming and gaming to working from home, without any interruptions. So, what are you waiting for?

Blazing Speeds for Independence Month: Optiflix Azaadi Promo Special

Optiflix is devoted to delivering unparalleled internet services that keep you connected with the world. The latest Azaadi Promo offers an unbeatable deal: simply pay three months’ advance Monthly Recurring Charges (MRC) and enjoy free installation. This amazing offer is available for a limited time, so don’t miss out on the chance to experience exceptional internet speeds at unbeatable prices.

Terms & Conditions:

All prices are exclusive of government taxes and are payable at the time of signup.

The Customer Premises Device (CPE) remains Optiflix’s property and will be retrieved in case of disconnection.

Prices may vary based on the dollar and inflation rate in Pakistan.

This offer is valid for residential customers only.

Additional charges may apply for add-on services.

Optiflix reserves the right to change or amend any terms and conditions without prior notice.

Fair usage policy applies.

The package cannot be downgraded within three months.

Dual-band ONT will be installed on 50Mbps and above packages.

Monthly recurring charges will be billed in advance.

A 1-year replacement warranty is provided by the company, excluding damage caused by breakage or burning.

The IPTV box will be provided on a rental basis for PKR 750+ taxes monthly.

Free replacement of the IPTV box will be provided if it is not burnt or damaged.

For dual-band ONT on single-band packages, charges of PKR 14,999+ taxes will apply.

Additional bandwidth of 10Mbps on the Optiflix 20Mbps package will be applicable for six months from the date of subscription.

Celebrate this Independence Month with Optiflix and take benefit from this special Azaadi Promo. For further queries, call at 021-11-11-67849. Upgrade now and experience the freedom of blazing-fast internet speeds with Optiflix!

