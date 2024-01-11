Optix Launches Xtream TV 2.0: An App To Redefine Your Entertainment Experience

Optix is all ready to embrace the future of entertainment with Xtream TV 2.0. The company wants to steer into a new era of limitless entertainment tailored to your lifestyle with this all-new app. Xtream TV 2.0 is an application designed to redefine your entertainment experience. The best part about this app is that it is not bound by the type of device you use. You can use this app on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, iPad, or Smart TV.

It would not be wrong to say that Xtream TV 2.0 is a gateway to hassle-free and boundless entertainment. It aims to bring the entertainment world to your fingertips with a single download. It is tipped to be more than just an application where you can watch your favorite shows, and movies effortlessly, anytime, anywhere. The best part is that you do not need separate boxes with your TVs or any gadgets. The Xtream TV 2.0 connected with your smartphone, tablet, laptop, iPad, or Smart TV is a complete entertainment hub.

Key Features Of Xtream TV 2.0 App By Optix

Seamless Device Integration: The app acclimates to your lifestyle. It allows you to watch your favorite shows on mobiles, tablets, laptops, iPads, and smart TVs.

Hassle-Free Installation: There is no need for separate boxes or complex setups. The app will ease your entertainment experience.

Unrestricted Access: There are no more limitations. You can enjoy your favorite shows, movies, and more anywhere, anytime.

Immersive Experience: The app is a gateway to an exceptional entertainment journey.

Content Library: There is an extensive and diverse collection of movies, TV shows, and documentaries.

Streaming Quality: You can improve your viewing experience with high-definition (HD) streaming on supported devices. It is pertinent to mention here that adaptive streaming optimizes quality based on your internet connection.

Parental Controls: The app comes with a safe and secure viewing environment with pin-protected access to specific features and content.

Subscription Plans: You can experience entertainment with adjustable subscription plans offering different pricing tiers and features.

Availability

Play Store

All Android Mobiles, Tablets

All Android TVs

All Android TV Boxes

App Store

All (IOS devices – Apple Mobiles)

All Apple TVs, iPads, laptops

TizenOS (Samsung market)

All Samsung Smart TV’s

WebOS (LG market)

All LG Smart TV’s