As the deadline for a deal on TikTok’s future in the United States approaches, discussions are intensifying over potential solutions allowing the app to continue operating while addressing national security concerns. One of the leading proposals reportedly involves Oracle taking a minority stake in TikTok and working with American investors to ensure that user data remains inaccessible to the Chinese government. Keeping in mind the current situation, the only question that comes to mind is whether Oracle’s bid to secure TikTok will satisfy U.S. National Security Demands or not.

Oracle’s Bid to Secure TikTok: Can It Satisfy U.S. National Security Demands?

According to Bloomberg, this arrangement would keep TikTok’s proprietary algorithms under the control of its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. However, a new U.S.-based version of the app would be designed to prevent any unauthorized access by foreign entities, particularly the Chinese government. Despite these security assurances, some critics argue that the plan does not fully resolve concerns about potential misinformation or propaganda being disseminated through the platform.

The proposal also raises questions about how it differs from the existing “Project Texas” initiative, a partnership between Oracle and TikTok aimed at safeguarding American user data. Under Project Texas, Oracle already stores and monitors U.S. TikTok user data to mitigate potential security risks. It remains unclear whether the new proposal introduces additional safeguards or simply expands Oracle’s existing role.

Regulatory Hurdles and Potential Buyers

Any deal involving TikTok would require approval from multiple parties, including the White House, ByteDance, and the Chinese government. Concerns over the level of influence TikTok’s Chinese founders would retain under a new ownership structure have further complicated the negotiations.

Meanwhile, several groups have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok’s U.S. operations. The publicly known bidders include:

A consortium led by billionaire Frank McCourt and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

A group involving tech entrepreneur Jesse Tinsley and popular YouTuber MrBeast.

A potential merger offer from Perplexity AI.

While these bidders have emerged as front-runners, there is speculation that other investors could also join the race.

Government’s Stance on TikTok’s Future

Vice President JD Vance, who is overseeing the Trump administration’s discussions on TikTok, recently stated in an interview with NBC News that he expects a resolution that will allow the app to continue operating in the U.S. while ensuring national security.

The U.S. government initially mandated that TikTok either sell or shut down by January 19, 2025. However, after taking office on January 20, President Donald Trump extended the deadline, allowing more time for negotiations.

Our Thoughts:

The proposed involvement of Oracle in securing TikTok’s U.S. operations represents an effort to balance national security concerns with maintaining the app’s availability for millions of American users. However, unresolved issues—such as data privacy, potential foreign influence, and regulatory approval—suggest that the future of TikTok in the U.S. remains uncertain. With the April 5 deadline fast approaching, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether a viable deal can be reached.

See Also: TikTok Returns to US App Stores as Ban Delayed: What’s Next?