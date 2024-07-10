Order a JazzCash Debit Card and Win an iPhone 15 Pro Max!

Are you ready for an amazing opportunity? JazzCash offers an awesome chance to win an iPhone 15 Pro Max simply by ordering a JazzCash debit card! Wait. What? Yes, you heard right! This is not just any debit card—it’s your gateway to a world of comfort, financial freedom, and currently, a good shot at owning the latest and greatest from Apple. So, what are you waiting for? Grab this opportunity right now!

Why Choose a JazzCash Debit Card?

Seamless Transactions: You can enjoy hassle-free shopping, dining, and online purchases with your JazzCash debit card. It is accepted at millions of locations worldwide. No doubt, it’s your perfect shopping partner. Secure Payments: Its security features make your transactions safe and protected. JazzCash prioritizes your financial security, giving you peace of mind with every swipe. Instant Access to Funds: You can easily withdraw cash from ATMs, transfer money to friends or family, and manage your finances using the JazzCash app.

Terms & Conditions

The offer is valid for both Standard Mastercard as well as Women Debit Card orders whereby customers will be eligible to win a grand prize of iPhone 15 Pro Max on ordering the card.

This offer is valid for any debit card and not on POS/E-commerce.

The winners will be announced within 15 working days of campaign closure.

Don’t Miss Out!

This is a limited-time offer. The campaign validity is from 1st July to 31st July. So, don’t miss this opportunity. Boost your financial experience with a JazzCash debit card and get a chance to win an iPhone 15 Pro Max. The perfect combination of financial flexibility and a shot at ultimate luxury awaits you.

