Factory-sealed Original iPhone Sold for $39,340 at Auction

A factory-sealed original iPhone sold for $39,339.60 when the hammer fell during LCG Auction 2022 Fall Premier event. LCG’s 2022 Fall Premier Auction ended on October 16, with bids for a variety of items closing after weeks of battle. The second lot, listed as an “Original 2007 Apple iPhone Factory Sealed” managed to reach a record price.

The original iPhone was kept in “exceptional condition.” It is an 8GB model with a 2-megapixel camera. The phone still had a tight factory seal and pristine labels on the reverse. The phone is said to be “virtually flawless along the surface and edges.”

“We expected the bidding for this item to be fervent and it did not disappoint as a handful of avid and sophisticated collectors drove the price from just over $10,000 on Sunday afternoon to this record-setting amount by Sunday night,” said LCG Auctions founder Mark Montero.

According to the bidding history, 28 bids were placed for the device. It reached $10,000 by October 14, before a flurry of activity raised the price on October 16 in just over two hours.

The reason behind this price increase is another factory-sealed iPhone that sold at auction in August. At the time, the iPhone sold for $35,414. At the same auction, an unopened first-generation 5GB iPod sold for $25,000.

Anyhow, there were some other major lots at the LCG auction. A 1978 Star Wars Luke Skywalker Action Figure with Double Telescoping Lightsaber sold for $33,359. Similarly, a 1987 G.I. Joe Defiant Playset sold for $32,340, and a 1986 M.A.S.K Boulder Hill Playset sold for $7,783.

