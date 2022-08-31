Trivia expert Tom Hanks is bringing one of his passions to life with “Hanx 101 Trivia,” a new game exclusive to Apple Arcade. It is the first game designed by the Oscar-winning actor, producer, and director, as well as Apple Arcade’s first quiz game. The indie gaming studio BlueLine Studios created “Hanx 101 Trivia,” which allows users to test their knowledge across different categories and game styles to become the ultimate trivia master. The game debuts on Friday, September 2.

Hanks narrates the gameplay in “Hanx 101 Trivia,” which has an initial set of over 58,000 questions on a variety of topics, including history, science, geography, gastronomy, art, business, and technology. Apple announced the game by stating, “Play, study, compete, and become a trivia master with ‘Hanx 101 Trivia,’ conceived and developed in collaboration with actor Tom Hanks.”

Oscar Winner Tom Hanks Designs a Trivia game for Apple Arcade

The game may be played on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV devices by Apple Arcade subscribers. The game has both single-player and head-to-head modes. Players can also participate in team trivia competitions. Apple Arcade was released in September 2019. It now offers more than 200 titles without advertisements or in-app purchases for $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year).

Hanks has already collaborated with Apple as in 2014, he released Hanx Writer, an app simulating a manual typewriter (with a “ding” at the end of each line), which temporarily topped the free iPad app list. “I find that music stimulates the creative impulse. Hanks tweeted at the moment, “Boom bang clack-clack-clack puckapuckapucka.”

