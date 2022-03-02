Oscars 2022: All you need to know about Nominees and More

The Oscars 2022 are back for its 94th edition, honoring the year’s top films and performers.

This year, The Power of the Dog, which has been widely panned, leads the pack with 12 nominations, followed by the sci-fi epic Dune, which has ten. Jane Campion has already made Oscar history by being the first woman to be nominated for best director twice. If she wins, she would become the first and only woman to win the category twice.

The 94th Academy Awards nominees were announced with The Power of the Dog leading the pack.

The film received 12 nominations, including best picture, best director for Jane Campion, and actor nominations for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

West Side Story and Belfast both received seven nominations, while King Richard received six nominations. These three will also compete for best picture in a category with a total of ten nominees: CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza, and Nightmare Alley.

Many of the Oscar-nominated films are accessible for free with a streaming service subscription (such as Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Netflix), while others may be purchased or rented online through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.

According to various sources, the Oscars for Documentary Short, Film Editing, Hair and Makeup, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short, Live Action Short, and Sound will be presented off-air and edited into the 94th Academy Awards telecast.

When are the Oscars 2022?

The Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Where you can watch Oscars 2022?

The Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC. You can livestream ABC on YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV if you’ve cut the cord (a cheaper choice with huge rewards).

The awards will also be streamed live on ABC.com and the ABC app.