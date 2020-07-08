Osman Asghar Khan Takes Over Afiniti Pakistan Operations

Osman Asghar Khan, an ICON of Pakistan Corporate and Diplomatic community has been appointed as Managing Director for Afiniti, Pakistan. Afiniti is a Global Player for providing an AI-based customer-centric solution for the Enterprise Industry. Afiniti is owned by Zia Chishti who is born to American-Pakistani parents. Zia Chishti is known as the founder of both Afiniti and TRG that are billion-dollar companies. Osman Asghar Khan appointment to head Pakistan is seen by industry experts with keen interest and believe that the company is looking at consolidating further its technical and product portfolio with the expansion of the Pakistan Team.

Afiniti Appoints Osman Asghar Khan as Managing Director

Osman Asghar Khan has worked at Senior Position for Ernst & Young in the US. In 1996, he moved to Data General which was acquired by EMC. In 2007 he moved back to Pakistan and assisted EMC to establish operations in the region. Due to Osman’s leadership skills, EMC grew into a multi-million dollar operation in Pakistan. Osman also has remained as Country Head SAP Pakistan. Currently, Osman is serving on the Boards of a number of Pakistani companies and is the Honorary Counsel General of Ireland in Pakistan.

He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from Massachusetts, USA as well as a Chartered Accountant (CA) from Canada & Pakistan. He has done his Bachelors from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island in Economics, and I.R. He has also completed his MBA in Accounting from Boston University.

Afiniti press release says Mr. Khan will be responsible for a variety of operations that include Global & Companywide Internal IT Systems, Facilities, Security, and Procurement and Contract negotiations in Pakistan.

