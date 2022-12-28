Our most anticipated PlayStation 5 games of 2023

Advertisement

Do you want to have something to look forward to in the following year? Here are most anticipated PlayStation 5 games for 2023.

This week marks the end of a year distinguished by some setbacks but, above all, by a slew of high-profile releases. Horizon, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Legends of Zelda are some of the games included.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the most anticipated first-party PS5 game for 2023. We’re excited to see what Insomniac Games produces with a new Spider-Man game that includes both Peter and Miles, as well as new characters like Kraven the Hunter and Venom. When it releases in the fall of 2023, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will most certainly be the outstanding PS5 game of the year.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

At this year’s Game Awards, the impending sequel to Breath of the Wild got the Most Anticipated prize – and deservedly so. Few other games have received as much attention prior to their release. Tears of the Kingdom was postponed until 2022 (you might hear me mention that a lot), but perhaps it will be released this year. This new game continues Link and Zelda’s narrative after the previous game’s climactic ending, as they struggle to restore Hyrule. It will be available for the Nintendo Switch on May 12.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

While next Spring may appear to be a bit calmer for PS5 owners, Sony will debut the PlayStation VR2 on February 22. Horizon Call of the Mountain, a first-person VR game that allows players to explore and combat the cybernetic-infused foes of Horizon’s dystopian, sci-fi universe, is the crown gem of its launch lineup. There are plenty of additional PlayStation VR2 launch games to look forward to, like Fantavision 202X, a sequel to a cult classic PS2 puzzle game, and The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, the on-rails horror spiritual successor to Until Dawn: Rush of Blood.

Final Fantasy XVI

The next mainline Final Fantasy game will be released as a PlayStation system exclusive, and it looks fantastic. Final Fantasy XVI follows Clive, a man on a quest for vengeance in the war-torn world of Valisthea who can call Eikons based on Final Fantasy series summons to help him in combat. This entry seems darker than previous mainline Final Fantasy games, capitalising on Game of Thrones’ dark fantasy and political upheaval themes.