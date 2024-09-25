Outdated’ Laws Leave Digital Media Workers Vulnerable

A recent report by the Institute for Research, Advocacy and Development (Irada) has revealed that over 250,000 digital media employees in Pakistan are working without adequate legal protection, including fair pay and appropriate working conditions.

The report, which will be submitted to the Islamabad High Court, argues that the government has failed to keep up with the rapid transformation of the media landscape and update labor laws to reflect the changing nature of journalism. This lack of legal recognition has resulted in confusion and uncertainty for journalists working outside of traditional print media.

Irada Executive Director Muhammad Aftab Alam emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive laws to protect all media workers. He noted that the existing special law, The Newspapers Employees (Conditions of Service) Act (Necosa) 1973, only applies to print media workers.

The report highlights several key issues faced by digital media workers, including:

Lack of contractual arrangements: Many digital media workers do not have enforceable contracts with their employers, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.

Limited social security benefits: Unlike print media workers, digital media workers often do not have access to social security benefits such as pensions and severance pay.

Unfair labor practices: Digital media workers may face unfair labor practices, including low wages, long working hours, and lack of job security.

Lack of enforcement of existing laws: Even the existing laws that do apply to media workers are often not enforced, leaving journalists without adequate protection.

Irada’s report calls for urgent reforms to address these issues and ensure that all media workers have the legal protection they deserve. The report also recommends the establishment of a new wage board to determine fair salaries for digital media workers.