Outlook for Android now Comes with Enhanced Synchronizing Feature for Calendar Apps

Microsoft Outlook is useful to email platform for Android users than Gmail in so many ways. You can do lots of stuff with the help of a mobile version of Outlook, and there are some latest updates made to the functionality of the app. According to the news report, Outlook for Android now comes with synchronizing calendars with Google and Samsung calendar apps. With the innovative feature on Android, calendar users can synchronize their events quickly, making it even more exciting.

Microsoft reveals that Outlook for Android easily supports Google and Samsung calendar, so if you extensively use Outlook, the sync for your calendars and agendas will prove very useful.

Update Outlook for Android to Enjoy Amazing Features

Furthermore, there are some limitations that users hope Microsoft will get it fixed soon. There are plenty of reviews and reports available, suggesting that you can’t sync your Outlook calendars to your Gmail or Google accounts. There is only one thing you can do to bring your Google and Samsung calendars to your Outlook. It can be a bit frustrating for its users.

The best use of it is that once you created an event in Outlook, you will be easily synced with Google calendar and Samsung calendar. You will be able to check, update, and edit your events from Outlook for Android, as well as in Google calendar and Samsung calendar. You can download the latest Outlook version for Android from Google Play Store to start using it and syncing your events.

The new 2-way calendar functionality of Microsoft Outlook syncs all the events and agendas for the user from the calendar app to one specific place. Furthermore, Play Store says that if users on their Android devices want to sync their events between Outlook and other calendars, it will support Microsoft 365, Office 365, and Outlook.com accounts. Events that are made in the Google calendar and Samsung calendar can now be viewed, edited, and uploaded from Outlook mobile.

Also Read: Microsoft Outlook Worldwide Service was Out for Few Hours