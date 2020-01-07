Outlook for iPhone new Update to Come with Plenty of New Features

Microsoft outlook is one of the most widely used apps, and many people are benefited by it. However, for a long time, the outlook for Android is improved but when it comes to the outlook for iOS, it was always ignored until now. Just recently the developers have decided to make the outlook for iPhone better, and in order to do so, they are launching set for new features and different improvements. So this is good news for iPhone users, and they should be expecting something new in the coming months.

Among many other marvellous features, “meeting insights” will be the feature that we are expecting in the upcoming outlook update. Due to this feature, all emails and documents that are leading to meetings and appointments are included in the calendar event description.

Outlook for iPhone Gets Set of New Features

The second good feature is “Suggested Replies”, which will help iPhone users to quickly reply to an email by tapping on the suggestions offered by the app. This feature is similar to the one offered by Gmail. These suggested replies will be edited just before the email is sent. This feature is placed at the bottom of an email and the suggested replies are available in four languages, ie, English, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

Moreover, with the new update, iPhone users will be allowed to create an outlook.com directly from the smartphone. All these features are in the testing phase and will be arriving to all of the users in the coming months.

