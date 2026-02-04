Over 1 Billion Android Users at Risk as Older Phones Lose Security Support

Google has issued a strong warning that millions of Android phones are at risk worldwide, and it’s a threat that should not be ignored.

According to newly released Android distribution data, more than 40% of all Android phones are now at risk from new malware and spyware attacks, simply because they are running software versions that no longer receive critical security fixes.

That figure represents over a billion devices globally, making this one of the most serious mobile security gaps Android has faced in years.

A Security Divide Is Growing Inside Android

Google’s latest platform numbers paint an alarming picture of how fragmented Android updates remain.

As of the data captured in December, Android 16 was installed on just 7.5% of phones, Android 15 reached 19.3%, Android 14 stood at 17.9%, and Android 13 was on 13.9%. These four versions matter because Google has now ended critical security support for Android 12 and anything older.

That means only around 58% of Android phones remain fully protected, while the rest are effectively exposed.

Why Older Android Phones Are Now a Bigger Target

The problem isn’t just missing new features. Phones stuck on unsupported Android versions no longer receive patches for:

newly discovered malware

spyware exploits

remote takeover vulnerabilities

banking trojans and credential theft tools

In simple terms, attackers only need one working exploit, and older phones become the easiest entry point.

Google also warned back in December that Android devices are once again being targeted by new spyware campaigns, making the timing even more concerning.

What This Means for Everyday Users

For most people, this isn’t about hackers doing something dramatic on screen. Modern mobile attacks are often silent. Spyware and malware infections can lead to:

stolen passwords

drained bank accounts

tracking and surveillance

access to private chats and photos

compromised email and social accounts

And the biggest issue is that users on unsupported devices have no way to install fixes, even if the threat is known.

Should You Upgrade Your Phone Now? Google Suggests Yes

The message from security experts is quite straightforward: if your Android phone cannot update to Android 13 or newer, you should seriously consider replacing it. Users are often better off buying a supported mid-range phone than continuing with an older flagship that no longer receives updates.

This is especially relevant in markets like Pakistan, where many users keep devices for four to five years or longer due to rising smartphone costs.

Pakistan has one of the largest Android user bases in the region, with millions relying on older budget and mid-range devices. Many phones still active in the country run on Android 12 or older versions. These devices are particularly common among students, freelancers, and users in smaller cities, where upgrading frequently is not realistic.

This makes the security warning especially important locally, as outdated phones remain widespread across the market.

How to Check If Your Phone Is at Risk

Users can quickly verify their Android version:

Go to Settings Tap About phone Select Android version

If your phone is running Android 12 or below, it may no longer be receiving critical security updates.

What You Can Do Right Now (Even Without Upgrading)

While upgrading is the best option, users can reduce risk by:

installing updates whenever available

avoiding APKs from unofficial sources

enabling Google Play Protect

removing unused apps

using strong app permissions controls

avoiding suspicious links and messages

Still, none of these replace the protection of official security patches.

The report also compares Android’s situation with Apple’s ecosystem.

Apple is currently pushing iPhone users toward upgrading to iOS 26, but the difference is that most iPhones receive updates for far longer. Android’s challenge remains its dependence on manufacturers and carriers, which leads to millions of phones being left behind sooner.

What This Development Really Means

Google’s warning highlights a growing reality: smartphones are no longer safe just because they “still work.” In 2026, security is directly tied to software support.

As malware and spyware tools become more sophisticated, outdated devices turn into permanent weak spots, not only for individuals but for entire digital ecosystems. For users in Pakistan and other price-sensitive markets, this also raises a bigger policy question: should longer update support become a requirement rather than a premium feature?

Because in the modern mobile world, an unsupported phone isn’t just old; it’s vulnerable.