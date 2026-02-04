Over 1 Billion Android Users at Risk as Older Phones Lose Security Support
Google’s latest Android distribution data reveals a major security gap, leaving more than a billion users exposed as older devices fall out of critical update support.
Google has issued a strong warning that millions of Android phones are at risk worldwide, and it’s a threat that should not be ignored.
According to newly released Android distribution data, more than 40% of all Android phones are now at risk from new malware and spyware attacks, simply because they are running software versions that no longer receive critical security fixes.
That figure represents over a billion devices globally, making this one of the most serious mobile security gaps Android has faced in years.
A Security Divide Is Growing Inside Android
Google’s latest platform numbers paint an alarming picture of how fragmented Android updates remain.
As of the data captured in December, Android 16 was installed on just 7.5% of phones, Android 15 reached 19.3%, Android 14 stood at 17.9%, and Android 13 was on 13.9%. These four versions matter because Google has now ended critical security support for Android 12 and anything older.
That means only around 58% of Android phones remain fully protected, while the rest are effectively exposed.
Why Older Android Phones Are Now a Bigger Target
The problem isn’t just missing new features. Phones stuck on unsupported Android versions no longer receive patches for:
- newly discovered malware
- spyware exploits
- remote takeover vulnerabilities
- banking trojans and credential theft tools
In simple terms, attackers only need one working exploit, and older phones become the easiest entry point.
Google also warned back in December that Android devices are once again being targeted by new spyware campaigns, making the timing even more concerning.
What This Means for Everyday Users
For most people, this isn’t about hackers doing something dramatic on screen. Modern mobile attacks are often silent. Spyware and malware infections can lead to:
- stolen passwords
- drained bank accounts
- tracking and surveillance
- access to private chats and photos
- compromised email and social accounts
And the biggest issue is that users on unsupported devices have no way to install fixes, even if the threat is known.
Should You Upgrade Your Phone Now? Google Suggests Yes
The message from security experts is quite straightforward: if your Android phone cannot update to Android 13 or newer, you should seriously consider replacing it. Users are often better off buying a supported mid-range phone than continuing with an older flagship that no longer receives updates.
This is especially relevant in markets like Pakistan, where many users keep devices for four to five years or longer due to rising smartphone costs.
Pakistan has one of the largest Android user bases in the region, with millions relying on older budget and mid-range devices. Many phones still active in the country run on Android 12 or older versions. These devices are particularly common among students, freelancers, and users in smaller cities, where upgrading frequently is not realistic.
This makes the security warning especially important locally, as outdated phones remain widespread across the market.
How to Check If Your Phone Is at Risk
Users can quickly verify their Android version:
-
Go to Settings
-
Tap About phone
-
Select Android version
If your phone is running Android 12 or below, it may no longer be receiving critical security updates.
What You Can Do Right Now (Even Without Upgrading)
While upgrading is the best option, users can reduce risk by:
- installing updates whenever available
- avoiding APKs from unofficial sources
- enabling Google Play Protect
- removing unused apps
- using strong app permissions controls
- avoiding suspicious links and messages
Still, none of these replace the protection of official security patches.
Android vs iPhone: A Different Update Reality
The report also compares Android’s situation with Apple’s ecosystem.
Apple is currently pushing iPhone users toward upgrading to iOS 26, but the difference is that most iPhones receive updates for far longer. Android’s challenge remains its dependence on manufacturers and carriers, which leads to millions of phones being left behind sooner.
What This Development Really Means
Google’s warning highlights a growing reality: smartphones are no longer safe just because they “still work.” In 2026, security is directly tied to software support.
As malware and spyware tools become more sophisticated, outdated devices turn into permanent weak spots, not only for individuals but for entire digital ecosystems. For users in Pakistan and other price-sensitive markets, this also raises a bigger policy question: should longer update support become a requirement rather than a premium feature?
Because in the modern mobile world, an unsupported phone isn’t just old; it’s vulnerable.
