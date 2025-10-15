Pakistan Showcases Innovation with 100 IT Companies and 1,000 Delegates at GITEX Global 2025

Over 100 technology companies from Pakistan have made a strong impression at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai. The event began on October 13 and will run for five days. With around 1,000 delegates, Pakistan’s participation highlights the country’s growing strength as a global technology destination.

The international tech trade fair is one of the biggest in the world, attracting trade buyers, business leaders, and thousands of tech firms from over 180 countries. This year, Pakistan’s participation is one of the largest ever, with companies representing sectors like IT, fintech, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies.

According to the exhibitors, both major and mid-sized IT firms, as well as startups and fintech operators from Pakistan, are taking part. Many of these companies already have subsidiaries and partnerships in different countries, showcasing Pakistan’s expanding global footprint in technology.

Muhammad Umair Nizam, Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), said the strong presence of Pakistani firms this year is due to the positive response they received at GITEX last year. He emphasised that GITEX Dubai is the biggest international event where Pakistani IT companies participate collectively, similar to their joint presence at ITCN Asia in Pakistan.

He added that the companies are confident they will attract new clients not only from the Gulf region but also from developed countries across the world.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and TechDestination have also set up a dedicated Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX. It features 26 top IT companies and 10 startups, focusing on software exports, artificial intelligence, and digital innovation. Networking areas, such as the Connexons Lounge, have been set up to help Pakistani exhibitors connect with international businesses and potential clients.

Former PASHA Chairman and exhibitor Muhammad Zohaib Khan said the government is now focusing on non-traditional markets, especially Gulf countries, to boost IT exports. He noted that nations with large economic visions like Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Vision 2035 are actively investing in digital transformation, which opens new opportunities for Pakistani companies.

He further explained that many Pakistani firms are forming joint ventures with local partners in the Gulf to expand their reach. This approach reflects their growing ambition and willingness to collaborate under government-led initiatives.

Public-sector entities like the National IT Board (NITB) and Pakistan’s National Computer Emergency Response Team (NCERT) are also part of the delegation. Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima is attending the event and has scheduled several high-level meetings and MoU signings.

Saad Shah, CEO of Hexalyze, shared that Pakistani companies are now shifting their focus from the traditional US market to emerging Gulf and Asian markets. He believes GITEX provides an excellent platform to connect with clients from the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa.

With every passing year, more Pakistani IT firms are joining GITEX Global. Their increasing participation shows growing confidence and international recognition. As they continue to explore new markets and clients, their efforts are expected to translate into higher IT export earnings for Pakistan in the years ahead.