Over 1,000 Students Boycott Google and Amazon Jobs in Protest Against Project Nimbus

No Tech for Apartheid (NOTA) is a coalition of tech workers advocating for major technology companies to sever their contracts with the Israeli government. This movement is gaining momentum, particularly with a campaign urging students not to work for Google and Amazon. As reported by Wired, over 1,100 individuals, identifying as STEM students and young professionals, boycott Google and Amazon jobs due to their alleged role in supporting Israel’s actions against Palestinians. NOTA’s goal is to amass 1,200 signatures for this campaign.

The pledge states: “As young people and students in STEM and beyond, we refuse to have any part in these horrific abuses. We’re joining the #NoTechForApartheid campaign to demand Amazon and Google immediately end Project Nimbus.” Project Nimbus is a $1.2 billion contract awarded to Google and Amazon to provide the Israeli government and military with cloud computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence services. Despite the controversy, a Google spokesperson has previously stated that the Nimbus contract does not involve “highly sensitive, classified or military workloads relevant to weapons or intelligence services.”

The campaign has garnered support from undergraduate and graduate students from prestigious institutions such as Stanford, UC Berkeley, the University of San Francisco, and San Francisco State University. These universities are located in California, the same state as Google’s headquarters, highlighting the proximity and potential influence of these students on the tech giant.

NOTA has a history of organizing protests against tech companies’ involvement with Israel. These actions have included sit-ins and office takeovers, which have led to significant repercussions for the participants. For instance, Google fired dozens of workers involved in these protests. In a notable incident in March, a NOTA organizer was dismissed from Google after interrupting an executive at an Israeli tech conference in New York. The organizer proclaimed his refusal to “build technology that powers genocide or surveillance,” emphasizing the ethical stance of the movement.

The campaign against Project Nimbus and the involvement of Google and Amazon in Israel’s technological infrastructure has broader implications for the tech industry and its relationship with international politics. The ethical concerns raised by NOTA resonate with a growing number of young professionals and students who are increasingly questioning the social responsibilities of their potential employers.

The movement reflects a shift in the tech industry’s workforce, where there is a heightened awareness and activism regarding human rights and ethical considerations. By refusing to work for companies involved in controversial projects, these young professionals are also leveraging their future employment choices to push for corporate accountability and change.

As NOTA approaches its goal of 1,200 signatures, the pressure on Google and Amazon continues to mount. The movement is a testament to the power of collective action and the impact that informed and engaged young professionals can have on major corporations. Whether or not Google and Amazon will respond to these demands, the growing support for NOTA’s campaign underscores a significant shift in the industry’s ethical landscape.

By mobilizing students and young professionals, NOTA is drawing attention to the intersection of technology and human rights, urging companies like Google and Amazon to reconsider their roles in global conflicts. Moreover, the outcome of this campaign could set a precedent for how tech companies engage with controversial government contracts in the future.