Over 1,500 WhatsApp Accounts Hacked Since July, Interior Minister Reveals

In a growing concern for cybersecurity in Pakistan, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi recently told the Senate that approximately 1,500 WhatsApp accounts have been hacked in Pakistan since July. This widespread issue has not only impacted ordinary citizens but has also placed government officials at risk. The surge in WhatsApp hacking highlights vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s digital security.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime Wing (CCW) has been actively addressing the situation, with 1,426 complaints reported since July. Consequently, 549 accounts have been recovered. However, the remaining cases are at different stages of investigation, including 20 for formal inquiries.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated:

“FIA’s Cybercrime Wing (CCW) has received 1,426 complaints related to hacked accounts since July 1. Moreover, this figure did not include users who had not yet reported their compromised accounts. 549 hacked accounts were successfully restored from the registered complaints, while the CCW was currently processing a further 877 complaints, with 20 cases escalated to formal inquiries”

WhatsApp hacking is not limited to the general public. Hackers have been targeting many government officials, particularly high-ranking bureaucrats. Even though, they have attempted to access critical government documents, posing as officials and sending malicious software through WhatsApp. In some cases, they even mimicked senior officials, creating a direct threat to national security.

The recent surge in cyberattacks is not unusual. In 2019, Pakistani government officials were among those targeted globally by hackers using WhatsApp vulnerabilities to access devices. The current issues, however, highlight limitations within the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing. FIA faces challenges due to inadequate staffing and outdated equipment, limiting its ability to tackle cybercrime effectively. The hacking attempts on WhatsApp accounts emphasize a pressing need for increased awareness and tighter security measures, especially for sensitive government communications. As the FIA works to address these incidents, there is an urgent need for the adoption of modern tools and technologies to better protect against cyber threats.

