Over 20,000 IT Firms Register with PSEB Amid Export Incentives

Pakistan’s IT industry continues to expand as more than 20,711 information technology and IT-enabled services (ITeS) companies have voluntarily registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). These companies are tapping into the benefits provided by PSEB, including a reduced 0.25% tax rate on export income, compared to 1% for non-registered entities. Although registration with PSEB is not mandatory, except for call centers, many companies opt to register to take advantage of various support services. PSEB is not a regulatory body, and IT firms can operate legally without registration. However, the board’s role in facilitating export growth, skill development, and international exposure makes registration a strategic move for many.

Punjab Leads in Company Count

According to official data, Punjab tops the list with 10,745 companies, representing 51.88% of all PSEB-registered IT entities. Sindh follows with 6,352 companies (30.67%), while the Federal Area contributes 3,264 (15.76%). Other regions have comparatively smaller shares, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (243 companies), Balochistan (43), Gilgit Baltistan (35), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (29).

This widespread participation reflects growing interest in Pakistan’s dynamic IT sector. Entrepreneurs across the country are entering the market to benefit from rising global demand, constant innovation, and increasing export potential. The ease of company formation, combined with voluntary registration and incentives, is driving this growth.

PSEB’s Role in Supporting Export Growth

PSEB operates under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication as a guarantee limited company, working to boost ICT exports and ensure sustainable industry growth. The organization designs and executes development programs in collaboration with stakeholders, addressing the evolving needs of the IT sector.

Registered companies gain access to several initiatives, such as paid ICT internships, certification opportunities for professionals, and subsidized participation in international exhibitions. These offerings help companies enhance their workforce skills, gain global visibility, and increase export capacity.

The consistent rise in IT exports has encouraged many new firms to join the ecosystem. As companies see successful examples within Pakistan’s ICT industry, more are entering the field to capitalize on the momentum. This results in a dynamic environment where businesses frequently join and exit, reflecting a healthy churn in a fast-evolving market.

By maintaining voluntary registration and offering targeted support, PSEB has positioned itself as a key enabler of Pakistan’s IT export strategy, not through regulation, but through value-driven facilitation.

