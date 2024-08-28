The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is actively continuing its process of whitelisting Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in the country. To date, 20,437 VPNs have registered with the PTA, demonstrating a significant effort to regulate VPN usage in Pakistan.

As part of this initiative, 1,286 VPN companies have successfully registered 19,840 VPNs in Pakistan. Freelancers, who rely on VPNs for secure and private communication, are also participating in this registration process. So far, 136 freelancers have registered a total of 180 VPNs. The Software Houses Association of Pakistan (P@SHA), a major representative body of software companies in the country, has registered 417 VPNs. In total, 1,422 companies have complied with the PTA’s guidelines and registered their VPNs.

Over 20,000 VPNs Registered as PTA Tightens Grip on Digital Security in Pakistan

The government’s effort to regulate VPNs is closely tied to the enforcement of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Government sources have indicated that full enforcement of PECA will be possible once the illegal use of VPNs is curtailed. The PTA has been overseeing VPN registration and whitelisting since 2010, aiming to ensure that VPNs are used for legitimate purposes, such as secure business communication while preventing misuse.

In addition to VPN regulation, the PTA has been actively involved in monitoring and blocking mobile applications that violate national laws. To date, 469 mobile applications have been blocked. This includes 435 Android apps and 34 Apple apps. These apps were found to contain content that was deemed anti-Islamic, promoted immorality, or was involved in fraudulent activities, prompting their removal from the digital space in Pakistan.

See Also: PTA Blocks Thousands of Illegal Websites and Mobile Apps to Combat Digital Threats

Regarding cybersecurity, PTA officials have also clarified the purpose of the ongoing cybersecurity audits. These audits aim to ensure the sustainability and security of the telecom infrastructure and to safeguard consumer data. The PTA has been conducting cybersecurity audits regularly every year, adhering to the Cybersecurity Regulations established in 2002. The audits are performed by third-party auditors to maintain transparency and align with international standards. The focus is on examining technical aspects rather than scrutinizing individual employees of licensed telecom companies.

The PTA is committed to providing a secure digital environment for users in Pakistan. By enforcing VPN registration, blocking harmful applications, and conducting regular cybersecurity audits, the PTA aims to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure and protect consumers from potential cyber threats. These measures are part of a broader strategy to ensure a secure, transparent, and compliant digital ecosystem in Pakistan.