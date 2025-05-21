Over 450,000 SIMs Face Immediate Blockage as FBR Targets Non-Filers Nationwide

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has shared the data of 458,342 unregistered and non-filer individuals with telecom operators for the blocking of SIMs in a major move to widen the tax net. This aggressive enforcement drive aims to compel non-compliant individuals to file their income tax returns.

According to data from the Finance Ministry, a total of 276,564 SIMs have so far been restored after the individuals registered and filed their income tax returns. To support this initiative, FBR has established 146 District Tax Offices (DTOs) with the specific task of taxpayer registration and enforcement of return filing. The performance of these DTOs is being tracked through monthly performance reports and the Broadening of Tax Base (BTB) dashboard.

So far, more than 448,683 tax returns have been filed from newly registered taxpayers during the current fiscal year through the combined efforts of the BTB Wing and the DTOs.

The BTB Wing collects information from various sources to identify potential taxpayers who are not yet registered. This data is shared with field DTOs for legal processing. In addition, the director general’s office sends bulk emails and SMS messages to nudge these individuals to register and file their returns.

FBR, in collaboration with the World Bank, is also developing a risk-based software tool that will detect potential tax evasion and serve as a key mechanism for improving audits and taxpayer registration. As a result of these efforts, FBR has successfully registered 2,403,831 new taxpayers during FY 2024–2025, with 2,452,090 new returns filed and Rs. 1,730 million collected in taxes.

The FBR is also working with NADRA and provincial governments to integrate data sources, which will further help broaden the tax base.

In the upcoming budget, the government plans to tax all sectors of the economy and shift the taxation model from turnover-based minimum tax to profit-based taxation. A Tax Policy Office (TPO) has already been notified under the Ministry of Finance to formulate long-term fiscal policies aligned with the country’s economic development goals.