Over 60 UN Members Sign Global Cybercrime Treaty Amid Rights Concerns

More than 60 United Nations (UN) members have signed the first global treaty aimed at tackling cybercrime. The signing took place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Saturday.

The treaty creates a new international framework to fight crimes such as online scams, money laundering, and child exploitation. Once ratified by participating countries, it will officially take effect.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the event an “important milestone,” but also said it was “only the beginning.” He warned that cybercrimes are destroying lives and economies every day and urged for a “strong, connected global response.”

The treaty was first proposed by Russia in 2017 and was approved by UN members last year after long negotiations.

Fears of Surveillance and Abuse

Critics, including technology experts and rights groups, have raised alarms about the treaty’s broad language. They say it could allow governments to misuse surveillance powers and target political critics.

Sabhanaz Rashid Diya, founder of the Tech Global Institute, said the treaty might pressure companies to hand over user data too easily. “It’s almost rubber-stamping a very problematic practice that has been used against journalists and in authoritarian countries,” she said.

Rights groups also say the treaty’s human rights safeguards are weak. Over a dozen organisations have signed a letter warning that the agreement could enable cross-border repression.

Global Problem, Divided Opinions

Vietnam, the host nation, confirmed that around 60 countries were signed up but did not release the full list. Observers believe it includes not only Russia and China but also several other nations concerned about growing online crime.

Southeast Asia has become a hub for large-scale online scams in recent years. Thousands of people have been involved in operations that defraud victims around the world, costing billions of dollars annually.

Diya noted that even democratic countries see value in the treaty, calling it a “compromise document.” But she also said the protections for human rights remain too weak.

Tech Companies Stay Away

Major tech firms have also expressed concern. The Cybersecurity Tech Accord, representing over 160 companies including Meta, Dell, and Infosys, chose not to attend the signing ceremony.

The group warned that the treaty might criminalize legitimate cybersecurity research and give states broad powers to act on almost any type of crime. They also said it could expose company IT systems to government interference.

Nick Ashton-Hart, who leads the delegation, compared the new treaty unfavorably to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, which includes clear protections for human rights.

Controversial Host

The choice of Vietnam as the signing venue drew criticism from human rights organizations. Deborah Brown of Human Rights Watch said Vietnam often uses laws to silence online dissent.

She also pointed out that Russia, one of the treaty’s main backers, has done little to curb cybercrime originating within its borders. “This treaty can’t make up for Russia’s lack of political will in that regard,” she said.

Despite these controversies, the treaty’s supporters hope it will lead to stronger global cooperation against cybercrime. However, with so many doubts about surveillance and its potential misuse, the real test will come once it is put into action.