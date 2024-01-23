Over 70 Shops Gutted In Peshawar Mobile Phones Market Blaze

According to the latest reports, the fire destroyed 70 mobile phone shops in Peshawar. Rescue 1122 officials stated that thousands of mobile phones and their accessories were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in one of the business centers in Peshawar’s Saddar area late Sunday night. The President of Time Center Market in Saddar Bazar has demanded compensation from the KP government, citing damages to shops in the millions of rupees.

Fire Destroyed 70 Mobile Phone Shops In Time Center Market Peshawar

Rescue 1122 spokesman Bilal Faizi stated that the rescue service’s control room received a call at 12.45 am about the incident. After that, rescue vehicles were sent immediately to the spot. The situation was brought under control after 12 hours-long operation assisted by 36 vehicles and 130 rescuers. The locals claim that the fire broke out due to an electric short-circuit. However, it is still not clear what caused the fire inside the commercial center. It destroyed 70 shops and over 120 counters dealing in cellular phone accessories, causing damages of millions of rupees. The locals also expressed concerns about the shortage of well-trained firefighters to handle such situations.

Mr. Faizi stated:

“Four persons, who entered the center to save their shops, were also rescued. The operation would have been concluded earlier but it got delayed as the batteries of cellular phones in different shops caught fire and exploded at regular intervals.”

Mr Faizi revealed that the fire broke out on the ground floor, which later destroyed the first floor as well. The government has directed the nearby schools to remain closed on Monday due to the operation by Rescue 1122. The market was a crucial wholesale hub for mobile accessories, delivering goods nationwide. All destroyed shops were registered with the Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and demanded the government for compensation and assistance to reestablish their businesses.