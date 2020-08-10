Overview of the Pakistani Mobile Industry

According to a GSMA report, in 2019 alone the mobile ecosystem of Pakistan contributed around $16.7 billion to the economy. That is 5.4% of gross domestic product (GDP)! With 37.7% cellular penetration rate, 80 Million 3G/4G subscribers, and 166 Million cellular subscribers, this isn’t surprising. Furthermore, by 2023 it is predicted that the economic contribution of the Pakistani Mobile Industry will reach $24 billion, accounting for 6.6% of the GDP.

With 89 Million unique subscribers at the end of 2019, mobile phones have emerged as the preferred form of digital connectivity in Pakistan. Around 67% of individuals accessing the internet, only do so through a mobile phone.

A look inside OLX’s Mobile Category

OLX is Pakistan’s No.1 online marketplace visited by more than 950k+ users on a daily basis. With an ad posted every 3 seconds, the platform sees over 40,000 daily listings in 14 categories.

One of the most popular categories is the mobile phone category with approximately 150k+ ads actively listed from all over Pakistan on any given day. The category offers a diverse range of mobile devices, accessories & tablets with over 30 brands listed and both new and used phones available.

OLX Mobile Activity

A comprehensive look at what is happening on the OLX Platform in the Mobile Category!

The ads listed on the platform in the mobile category are from all over Pakistan.

12,000+ ads are posted daily from all over the country in the mobile category alone.

The data shows that Lahore is the TOP city in terms of mobile trading. Ads posted on the platform are viewed by 100,000+ buyers. Similar to the trend that is presented by daily listings, Lahore boasts the most buyers visiting the platform i.e 18,381 buyers, followed by Karachi with its 18,086 buyers.

Daily Ads posted on the platform are also classified based on the brand. Top 10 brands listed on the platform are as follows:

Samsung is the top brand traded on OLX with 2,591 ads posted daily, followed closely by Apple with around 2,323 daily listings. Huawei sees 1,254 ads posted every day compared to Oppo’s 1,144 ads and Vivo’s 694 ads.

The popularity of mobile brands between buyers and sellers differ, where most ads are listed for Samsung followed by Apple, the buyers, however, have shown a preference for the former. Huawei and Oppo also have switched positions in terms of popularity amongst buyers. Vivo, on the other hand, has maintained its position as the 5th most popular brand amongst buyers and sellers both.

OLX has a reputation in the industry that it sells only used products, however, that is not true. Around 23% of the ads posted in the mobile category are listed as NEW!

On average, phones marked as sold on the OLX platform amount to PKR 3.75 billion per month. With average liquidity of 77% in the mobile category, this isn’t a surprising number. To explain it in simpler terms, this 77% liquidity refers to the fact that out of all the mobiles posted on OLX, 77% of them get sold. Sellers on average get at least 4 or more buyer replies on their ads.

OLX Mobile Audience

A comprehensive look at the audience visiting the mobile category on the OLX Platform!

The mobile category on OLX alone serves an average of 175 million impressions, with a monthly reach of 2.5 Million users. 70% of those users are male while the remaining 30% are female who on average spend 6.5 minutes browsing the mobiles category.

The category allows targeting of 3 types of audiences and offers the ability to filter advertising further based on the following sub-categories:

OLX Mobile Popular Searches

A comprehensive look at how the audience searches in the mobile category on the OLX Platform!

When users visit the OLX platform they use different kinds of search terms to navigate through the website. Around 40 million searches are conducted by the OLX user on the platform, out of which 25% occur in the mobile category alone!

Following are some of the most popular brand name search terms.

The term Samsung was searched the most number of times in a month with 1.2 Million times on the platform, followed by OPPO’s 548K times, Vivo’s 360K times, Huawei’s 293K times and Apple’s 82K times. However, the term iPhone was searched 1.7 Million times in a month which is a lot more than Samsung’s 1.2 Million, this could be since users tend to use the model name when searching for an iPhone rather than the brand’s name.

Conclusion

The majority of the numbers shared in this report cover average user activity over the past few months. Some of these numbers change on a monthly or even a daily basis such as impression served or popular search terms, others will remain the same with minor changes over a few months.

OLX Pakistan as an online classifieds marketplace is providing access to affordable devices to a large population of this country, and playing its role in helping in the digitization of the country.

