Overwatch 2 Launch Interrupted by DDoS Attack

Overwatch 2 launched on October 4, Tuesday. However, the fact is that it has so far been less of a launch and more of a mess. According to the reports, thousands of players have been stuck in a lengthy login queue which only ran into a connection error after making it to the menu. Blizzard president, Mike Ybarra has revealed that overwatch 2 is suffering a DDoS attack.

Overwatch 2 Is Suffering A DDoS Attack

The president of Blizzard tweeted this afternoon that this isn’t just the result of too many players trying to get in. Actually, Overwatch 2 is suffering a DDoS attack. He stated that:

“Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues.”

What is DDoS?

DDoS is the acronym for Distributed denial-of-service attacks. It actually directs large amounts of internet traffic to specific servers, providing them with more connections than they can keep up with. Moreover, a DDoS attack can also be simplified as an unexpected traffic jam clogging up the highway. It prevents regular traffic from arriving at its destination, you can say. If you’re after a deeper understanding of how DDoS actually works then you can share in the comment section as we can make an approachable breakdown of how hackers create botnets and use them to carry out DDoS attacks.

The point worth mentioning here is that it is not Blizzard’s first DDoS attack. We’ve reported on DDoS issues years prior. Anyhow, with an overwhelming amount of traffic pummeling Blizzard’s servers, it may take hours until Overwatch 2’s login issues smooth out. We’ll update you with more when we have it. Stay tuned.

