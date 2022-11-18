Overwatch 2 to offer free game skins in upcoming events

Blizzard expects that their hero shooter will become more rewarding to play in the short and long term.

Overwatch 2

Blizzard expects that their hero shooter will become more rewarding to play in the short and long term. Overwatch 2’s debut and first season as a free-to-play game did not always go as planned. The game’s makers stated before the game’s release that they intended the battle pass to feel like a “overwhelming, clear value,” yet most of the discussion over Overwatch 2 prizes and cosmetics has revolved around high-priced skins.

Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Neuss indicated that developer Blizzard intends to strengthen the game’s rewards and advancement mechanisms in the future. Overwatch 2’s new free-to-play model has been highly lambasted by gamers since its introduction owing to the hero shooter’s exorbitant shop costs, limited amounts of weekly earnable cash, and overall lack of play-focused rewards.

Blizzard will ensure that each in-game event includes a free earnable event skin in addition to other challenge-based unlocks such as weapon charms and voice lines. Furthermore, the creators will continue to provide Twitch Drops, which allow fans to gain unlocks by watching Overwatch 2 streams. Season 2 is set to begin on December 6, 2022, therefore we anticipate that players will be able to acquire a free skin from this year’s Winter Wonderland event, which is set to launch at the same time.

The main issue, though, is that most new skins are expensive real-money goods, and the grind to gain premium cash in-game is quite long. Completing 11 weekly challenges earns you around $0.60, whereas coveted skins may cost up to $20. Some players have discovered that WoW gold farming provides a superior return on their time commitment.

