Overwatch 2 to offer free game skins in upcoming events Blizzard expects that their hero shooter will become more rewarding to play in the short and long term.

Blizzard expects that their hero shooter will become more rewarding to play in the short and long term. Overwatch 2’s debut and first season as a free-to-play game did not always go as planned. The game’s makers stated before the game’s release that they intended the battle pass to feel like a “overwhelming, clear value,” yet most of the discussion over Overwatch 2 prizes and cosmetics has revolved around high-priced skins.

Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Neuss indicated that developer Blizzard intends to strengthen the game’s rewards and advancement mechanisms in the future. Overwatch 2’s new free-to-play model has been highly lambasted by gamers since its introduction owing to the hero shooter’s exorbitant shop costs, limited amounts of weekly earnable cash, and overall lack of play-focused rewards.

Blizzard will ensure that each in-game event includes a free earnable event skin in addition to other challenge-based unlocks such as weapon charms and voice lines. Furthermore, the creators will continue to provide Twitch Drops, which allow fans to gain unlocks by watching Overwatch 2 streams. Season 2 is set to begin on December 6, 2022, therefore we anticipate that players will be able to acquire a free skin from this year’s Winter Wonderland event, which is set to launch at the same time.

The main issue, though, is that most new skins are expensive real-money goods, and the grind to gain premium cash in-game is quite long. Completing 11 weekly challenges earns you around $0.60, whereas coveted skins may cost up to $20. Some players have discovered that WoW gold farming provides a superior return on their time commitment.