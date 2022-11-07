Overwatch: Ramattra can now be unlocked with battle pass

Ramattra, the new tank hero, will be available only through the battle pass, with original Overwatch users need to either pay for the premium pass or reach level 55 on the free pass.

It has made his Overwatch League Grand Finals debut, but he was previously revealed in 2019 as part of the Storm Rising cinematic. Ramattra is a tank hero who can take two forms: a defensive ranged Omnic form and an attacking brawler Nemesis form. Ramattra, unlike Zenyatta, wants Omnic independence from humans by military conquest.

Season One of Overwatch 2 included three Heroes: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko. Ramattra, the fourth Hero is added to the game, will debut in Season Two. Ramattra is the first Hero in Overwatch 2 who is not available to prequel players. You’ll have to wait until Season Two and the Battle Pass go online to get your hands on the Hero.

Season one’s premium battle pass cost $10 and will most likely cost the same in season two. Purchasing the premium pass unlocks a new cosmetic on each tier, up to a total of 80 tiers, as well as quick access to Ramattra. While Overwatch 2’s change to a free-to-play model has increased its accessibility, the sale of cosmetics and battle passes has unavoidably become more important in terms of profitability.