Oware raises $3.3 Million in pre-seed round

Oware is a new supply chain startup that started operating in Pakistan’s market last year. The company is renowned for providing B2B smart warehousing and intelligent distribution solutions with better transparency, more flexibility and reduced capital costs. Its smart business ideas attracted many investors and helped the company gain their support. It has raised $3.3 Million in its pre-see round which is a big success for the start-up company.

The pre-seed round was supported and backed by Silicon Valley investors including Flexport Fund and Ratio Ventures. The lost also includes the global investors including Seedstars International Ventures, Osiris Group, Swiss Founders Fund, Reflect Ventures, +92 Ventures, Walled City Co, and other strategic angel investors.

The company came into being in June 2021 with the efforts of Raza Kazmi from Maersk and Adil Nisar from careem. The basic aim was to fill the gap that exists in the distribution chain with new technology and intelligent solutions. They grabbed this opportunity in B2B movement of goods which is under served and brought forward flexible warehousing and distribution platform and also ensured flexible response to the demand fluctuations. The delivery system of many companies is quite slow and hence, poses great expenses and time loss. This is because of the lack of flexibility and insights which leads to overspending on warehousing and inventory. All these results in expensive and late deliveries with deprived perceptibility in operations. Oware offers much faster and more affordable delivery of goods.

The company is planning to utilize the funds to further enhance product development and talent acquisition to bring the company to par. It is also planning to simplify the supply chains all across Pakistan and internationally. The company will also invest in their aim of building a large-scale connected world of distribution which will help in a faster route to market for their customers.

