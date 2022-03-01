OxygenOS 13 All Set for Global Launch: OnePlus

In the Mobile World Congress OnePlus made a number of announcements, which were all related to OPPO’s future software and hardware launches. OnePlus in the WMC has confirmed that OxygenOS 13 is all set for launch by the end of March.

The company has announced that in 2021 they had shipped about 11 million smartphones while in 2020 the Nord series had sold around 10 million units.

The company announced that by the end of the March, OnePlus Pro 10 will be launched globally i.e. North America, India and Europe. In China the flagship has been launched.

To have a better share in the market, OPPO plans to increase their affordable smartphones in the Nord range. For a better 5G market share, they also plan to launch affordable 5G smartphones in India and Europe.

The company plans to extend its user base to Mexico, South America, Canada and more of the Asian countries by launching their existing products there. They also want to expand their users to North Africa and Middle East.

Since the company has made the announcement of being an independent sub-brand of OPPO, they will be taking the benefits from the OPPO’s R&D resources and technology. The few technologies that they will be benefiting from is the 150W SuperVooc. The 150W can give 50% charge in just 5mins to the 4,500 mAh battery.

Also Read: OPPO Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition All Set to be Launched on 24th Feb