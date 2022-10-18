Ozzy Osbourne, Dillon Francis and Soulja Boy Will Perform at Metaverse Music Festival
Something exciting is going to happen very soon. The good piece of news is that Decentraland is all set to host its second annual Metaverse Music Festival next month. It will highlight real-world and digital music artists across genres. The event will be presented by digital asset exchange Kraken and will not require a ticket or any special hardware, like a virtual reality headset, to participate. Isn’t it amazing?
Everything We Know So Far Regarding Metaverse Music Festival
The company stated in a press release on Monday that between November 10-13, the experience will showcase the latest metaverse technology including:
- Decentraland’s unique Emotes
- special dance moves or poses that can be sold as non-fungible tokens (NFTs)
- a pop-up NFT gallery
- limited-edition wearables
Reports claim that Decentraland has gathered over 100 artists, including rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, electronic DJ Dillon Francis, and rapper Soulja Boy. Moreover, it is also partnering with a handful of brands to host stages and sponsor experiences for the event that includes:
- metal festival Ozzfest
- NFT music platform Limewire
- AR metaverse platform OVER
The major goal of the event is to bridge Web2 and Web3 worlds to mutually benefit fans and artists. It will not only host a free, accessible event for attendees across the globe but will also provide artists with opportunities to interact with their fans, such as token-gated experiences. Dias, Producer for the Metaverse Music Festival stated that:
“The metaverse music festival is not attempting to replace a real-world experience, but rather just give another opportunity for people to enjoy the art of music,”
Decentraland hosted its music festival last year also in which it had 80 artists and over 50,000 attendees over the course of four days. It has also hosted other events with similar experiences including New Year’s Eve party in December and its Metaverse Fashion Week in March.
Also Read: Kanye West Agrees To Buy Conservative Social Network Parler – (phoneworld.com.pk)