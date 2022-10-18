Ozzy Osbourne, Dillon Francis and Soulja Boy Will Perform at Metaverse Music Festival

Something exciting is going to happen very soon. The good piece of news is that Decentraland is all set to host its second annual Metaverse Music Festival next month. It will highlight real-world and digital music artists across genres. The event will be presented by digital asset exchange Kraken and will not require a ticket or any special hardware, like a virtual reality headset, to participate. Isn’t it amazing?

Everything We Know So Far Regarding Metaverse Music Festival